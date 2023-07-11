The Moody Blues’ John Lodge releasing album of his 'Days of Future Passed' performance

The Moody Blues' John Lodge has been touring the U.S. performing the band's classic album Days of Future Passed, and now the rocker is releasing an album of his performance.

Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn will feature Lodge performing the 1967 album in its entirety, along with a special recorded appearance by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of Yes.

"November 2023 will be the 56th anniversary of Days of Future Passed. It's incredible to look back on this album that changed my life, and that still has so much impact today on so many, and I felt that it deserved celebrating, and so I began rehearsals in 2021/2022 to bring this celebration to life on stage," Lodge shares. "After the final rehearsals for the concert, I realized I should capture this new moment in time, although a reflection of the past, forever, by going into the studio and recording the album, Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn."

Lodge says he hopes the new recording will “bring a new generation of listeners” to the album and that others will “rediscover the original,” as well.

Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn will be released as a special fan club-only CD and will be sold on the upcoming leg of Lodge's tour, starting with his show on July 18 in Rockford, Illinois. A complete list of tour dates can be found at johnlodge.com.

