Mini replica of Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher” guitar for sale on eBay

Another iconic piece of Van Halen memorabilia is up for sale.

A mini replica of Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstrat guitar, used in the video for the hit "Hot For Teacher," is currently up for grabs on eBay. The non-playing red guitar with black and white stripes is the one that "young" Eddie plays in the clip, and it is signed by the rocker.

"You are looking at quite possibly the oldest piece of legitimate Van Halen memorabilia to ever go up for sale," reads the description of the guitar. "This is maybe the most amazing piece of memorabilia I have ever owned with rock solid provenance."

The guitar comes with a leather carrying case, as well as the outfit the young Eddie, played by Bryan Hitchcock, wore in the clip. Photos from the shoot, as well as photos from the 1985 American Video Awards, are also included.

All of this will cost you a pretty penny. The guitar's current asking price is over $219,000. But that is cheap compared to the original “Hot For Teacher” Frankenstrat, which was sold in April for almost $4 million.

