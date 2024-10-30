Mike Campbell to release memoir, 'Heartbreaker', in March

The rocker just announced he'll release his memoir, Heartbreaker, which he wrote with Ari Surdoval, on March 18.
"This is my book. It's the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida, who realized a dream through music," he writes on Instagram. "It's a long journey through hard work, dedication, and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose.
In recent years Campbell toured with Fleetwood Mac from 2018 to 2019 and fronted his own band, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs. They released their third album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, in June.
