Mick Ralphs, guitarist for Bad Company, Mott the Hoople, dies at 81

Bad Company and Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs has passed away at the age of 81.

"Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories," Bad Company's Paul Rodgers shared in a statement. "He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor."

Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke added, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

Ralphs was a founding member of the band Mott the Hoople, with the band releasing their self-titled debut album in 1969. After leaving the group in 1973, he formed Bad Company with Rodgers and Kirke, both former members of Free, and former King Crimson bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell.

Bad Company released their self-titled debut in 1974, which was a huge success thanks to such classic songs as "Can’t Get Enough of Your Love," the title track, "Movin’ On" and "Rock Steady." It went on to be certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA. Other Bad Company hits include "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Shooting Star" and "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

Although a cause of death was not given, Ralphs suffered a stroke in 2016, which left him confined to his bed until his death. The stroke happened just days after his final performance with Bad Company, in October 2016 at London's O2 Arena.

His death comes just a couple months after Bad Company was chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. When the news was announced, Ralphs said he was "elated" by the decision; Kirke expressed gratitude that his bandmate was here to see it happen.

"To be honest, every year we were not nominated it was another blow, not necessarily for me but we wanted Mick to be able to see this,” Kirke said. "So that’s been rectified, and we’ll give him a shout from the podium in November."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.