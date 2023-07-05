Mick Mars will be okay not speaking to his Mötley Crüe bandmates ever again

The relationship between Mick Mars and his former Mötley Crüe bandmates is certainly strained now that they're battling it out in court over money. It turns out, however, they haven't been on good terms for quite a while.

Mars tells Rolling Stone he hasn't really had a conversation with any of his former bandmates since the 2019 premiere of Netflix's The Dirt, which was the movie based on the band's memoir.

"Nobody spoke to me in 2022," Mars says, despite the fact that the band spent that year on tour with Def Leppard. "A lot of the time felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That's how I felt that whole tour."

Mars says the whole thing made him feel “used, sad and inferior,” adding he “felt relieved” after what would be his last show with the group in September 2022.

“A lot of the pressure was gone. But I was very emotionally wounded,” he explains. “They weren’t just shallow wounds. They were deep ones; the kind you can’t get over.”

After their legal battles are finally over, Mars doesn’t care if he ever speaks to his former bandmates again.

“I think all of us would be okay with that,” he says. “And I don’t just mean me with them. I mean them with each other,” adding, “I don’t plan on having a funeral. If I did, I think maybe they’d show up for that just out of courtesy. But for me, there’s no funeral. There’s no nothing.”

