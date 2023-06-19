Mick Jagger & girlfriend Melanie Hamrick put Florida home on the market

If you've ever wanted to live like Mick Jagger, now's your chance.

The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home on the market, and while it comes with a hefty price tag, you do get a lot for you money.

According to the listing on realtor.com, the more than 5,700-square-foot home is in the gated community of The Lake Club. It features four en suite bedrooms, all with walk-in closets; five and a half bathrooms; a media room; and a newly screened-in lanai with a fireplace. There's also a heated pool, outdoor grill and kitchen, a bell tower to watch the sunsets and whole lot more.

Playing into Jagger’s career, the listing notes, “You can't always get what you want....but this house is definitely what you need.”

Of course, getting what you need costs a pretty penny. The house is currently on the market for over $3.4 million.

