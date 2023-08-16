Mick Jagger tops 'Billboard's' list of the greatest rock lead singers of all time

Picking the "greatest" anything is always the subject of huge debate, and no doubt that will be the case with Billboard's latest list. The magazine has just come out with its picks for the 50 greatest rock lead singers of all time, and it's sure to illicit some strong opinions.

Topping the list is The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, with the mag noting, "No one has moves like Jagger — nor the voice, the image, the fashion sense, or the remarkably enduring charisma of the frontman for the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band In The World."

They add, “After so many years, Mick Jagger continues to personify not only the Rolling Stones but rock ’n’ roll itself – powerfully sexual, threatening, liberating and joyous, all at once.”

Coming in at two is Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, with Billboard noting she has an "ability to tap into the deepest crevices of her own soul to mesmerize and haunt listeners, in a way no other lead singer could ever hope to match."

Just behind Stevie is Queen's Freddie Mercury, followed Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant at four and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain at five.

Rounding out the top 10 are: Talking Heads' David Byrne at six, Blondie's Debbie Harry at seven, Parliament/Funkadelic's George Clinton at eight, U2's Bono at nine and Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose at 10.

