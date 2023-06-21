Mick Jagger gave “promise ring” to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, is opening up about their relationship and is clarifying the meaning behind the diamond ring she wears, which was a gift from The Rolling Stones frontman.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she tells People. "But are we like, horny teenagers where we're giving each other ... In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

As for whether that means they’ll walk down the aisle at any point, she shares, "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

Jagger and Hamrick have been dating since 2014 and have a 7-year-old son together, Deveraux. While she has shared video of their son on social media, she says she prefers to not share too much.

"If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share,” she says. "I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."

