Mick Fleetwood honors the late Christine McVie on 80th birthday; Rhino announces solo reissues

The late Christine McVie is being remembered on what would have been her 80th birthday.

To mark the milestone, her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood has released an instrumental version of the classic "Songbird," which she wrote, featuring ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro. The new take features a dedication by Mick at the end, "As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself."

"Here we are thinking of you on your heavenly 80th birthday! For me, although missing you on this celebration of your 80th birthday…I like so many have the greatest memories in plenty! And most of all, your songs are lighting up the world on this your birthday," Mick wrote on Instagram, adding, "You are loved and dearly missed."

But that's not the only way McVie's being remembered. Rhino just announced plans to release remastered editions of two of her solo albums to celebrate.

First, digital and Dolby Atmos versions of her 2004 album In the Meantime has been released to streaming services. The new version was mixed by her nephew Dan Perfect and features the previously unreleased track "Little Darlin'."

In addition, reissues of In the Meantime and her 1984 self-titled solo album will be released on November 3. Christine McVie will be released on CD and LP, with a cola-bottle clear vinyl version sold exclusively at Barnes & Noble. In the Meantime will come out on CD and as a two-LP set, that will feature a "songbird" etching.

Both albums are available for preorder now.

