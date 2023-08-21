Mick Fleetwood organizing benefit concert for Maui victims

Mick Fleetwood is doing what he can to help the victims of the Maui wildfires, and that includes using his musical connections to put together a benefit concert to raise money and awareness of the devastation in the area.

"I've already got a lovely sort of catalog of people that are concerned. I will remain mute on who they are, but I will either become part of something that we can do on a grand scale, which is great," the Fleetwood Mac star told Entertainment Tonight about the concert. "Not to jump too far ahead, but the intention would be absolutely to be part of, or to be right shaking the flag, to rally around and put on a great incredibly beautiful show. Which I know can be done."

He adds, "So, all of this is unfolding is something I feel I can be apart, or really be spearheading," noting, "And it's not now, but music heals, and music does its version of what I'm doing now."

Fleetwood has lived on Maui for the past 30 years and owns a restaurant, Fleetwoods on Front Street, which was destroyed in the fires.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.