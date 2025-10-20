Mick Fleetwood and Jerry Cantrell added to 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By Jill Lances

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and Alice In ChainsJerry Cantrell have been added to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

They join previously announced performers and presenters Elton JohnBeck, Iggy PopRed Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, The Pretty Reckless Taylor Momsen and Twenty One Pilots, as well as Brandi CarlileDavid LettermanDoja Cat, rapper J.I.D.Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike, R&B star Maxwell, rapper Missy Elliott, pop star Olivia RodrigoQuestlove, British pop star RAYE, singer Sleepy Brown and pop star Teddy Swims.

This year’s inductees include Bad CompanyJoe CockerSoundgardenThe White StripesSalt-N-PepaChubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!