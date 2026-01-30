Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins to guest on new Charlie Puth album

Michael McDonald performs at 'An Evening with Michael McDonald and Friends' at The Canyon Club on November 4, 2015. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)/Kenny Loggins performs during A Tribute to Brian Wilson September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Dobbie Brothers' Michael McDonald and singer Kenny Loggins are set to appear on pop star Charlie Puth's upcoming album, Whatever's Clever.

Charlie reveals in an Instagram video that he loves Yacht Rock, the term for smooth-sounding, jazz-inflected, highly polished soft rock hits from the '70s and early '80s. As an example, he plays a snippet of the Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes," sung McDonald, and co-written by McDonald and Loggins.

"And I thought to myself, how am I gonna make a new album and not have Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins on it?" Charlie says in the video. "The answer is, you can't. So what did a music lover like myself do? I called up Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins and they came over to my house."

Charlie details how they all recorded a song together: Kenny played guitar, Michael played keyboards and they both sang on it. "Hearing his voice makes me wanna cry," Charlie says of Michael's soulful pipes.

After playing additional elements he recorded for the song — an orchestra, drums and background vocals — Charlie notes, "You put it all together and you have Yacht Rock in 2026 with the guys who invented it."

Charlie concludes the video by playing a snippet of the unnamed song.

Whatever's Clever is due March 27.

