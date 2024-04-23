Michael Anthony plays Van Halen classics with Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt

By Jill Lances
Michael Anthony was back playing Van Halen music over the weekend, but with a totally different band.
The rocker was the surprise guest at the Saturday, April 20, club show put on by The Coverups, the covers side project of Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt.

Fan-shot footage from the concert at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California, shows Anthony joining the group for the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," as well as a cover of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite," which also featured Green Day drummer Tre Cool. According to setlist.fm, Anthony also joined them for Van Halen's "Dance the Night Away."

Other covers performed that night include Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated,” Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69,” David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” and “Suffragette City,” and Cheap Trick’s "Surrender."

Anthony will be back playing Van Halen classics this summer when he hits the road with Sammy Hagar on The Best of All Worlds tour. It kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

