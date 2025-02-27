Metallica’s Lars Ulrich to take part in SXSW featured session

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

Metallica's Lars Ulrich is set to appear at the upcoming South by Southwest festival.

The rocker is scheduled to sit down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a featured session titled Breaking the Fourth Wall, where, according to the description, they'll explore "how the band is continuing to use revolutionary technology to connect more deeply with fans."

The discussion will have Lars reflecting on the band's history of using technology “to reinvent storytelling and redefine the fan experience that ultimately breaks the fourth wall.”

SXSW will be held March 7-15 in Austin, Texas. Lars' session is scheduled for March 11 at the Austin Convention Center.

More info can be found at sxsw.com.

