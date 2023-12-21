Metallica's Lars Ulrich mourns death of father Torben

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is mourning the death of his father, Torben Ulrich.

The younger Ulrich shared the news of his dad's passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 20.

"95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing….and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude," the post reads. "Thank you endlessly! I love you dad."

Born in 1928, Torben was a professional tennis player in his native Denmark. As a kid, Lars was set to follow in his father's tennis-playing footsteps, but ended up pursuing music instead.

Torben was also a musician himself, and appeared in a number of films. He memorably had a cameo in the 2004 Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.