Metallica's Kirk Hammett unveils ﻿'The Collection' ﻿book showcasing personal guitars

Metallica's Kirk Hammett has released a new photo book exploring his personal guitar collection in depth.

The aptly titled The Collection: Kirk Hammett contains 400 pages of photos shot by renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin on location in Los Angeles and Hawaii. It showcases instruments including Hammett's signature 1979 Gibson Flying V and his prized 1959 Les Paul Standard aka "Greeny."

The Collection is available in three editions, two of which are signed by Hammett. You can order your copy now via the Metallica web store or Gibson.com.

You can see Hammett play his signature guitars live and in person on Metallica's upcoming U.S. tour, which begins in April.

