Metallica's James Hetfield reveals new tattoo made with Lemmy's ashes

Lemmy Kilmister will forever be a part of James Hetfield — and we mean that literally.

The Metallica rocker has revealed a new tattoo in honor of the late Motörhead frontman, which was made with "black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes."

"A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister," Hetfield shares in an Instagram post. "Without him, there would be NO Metallica."

That tattoo is of a playing card spade — a reference to the signature Motörhead tune "Ace of Spades" — on Hetfield's middle finger.

"So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world," Hetfield quips.

Lemmy's ashes have previously been enshrined in a statue at France's Hellfest and on the grounds of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. They'll also be enshrined at Lemmy's beloved Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles during a ceremony held Friday, April 19.

