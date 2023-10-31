Metallica's James Hetfield announces ﻿'Messengers'﻿ book signing in Detroit

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has announced another signing for the upcoming book Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield.

The event takes place on November 11 at Third Man Records Cass Corridor, the Detroit location for Jack White's label. Metallica is playing Detroit's Ford Field on November 10 and 12.

Hetfield previously announced a signing taking place in St. Louis on November 4 in between 'Tallica's shows in the Missouri city on November 3 and 5.

Messengers is set to be officially released on November 21. The 400-page book includes photos of Hetfield's personal guitar collection alongside passages on what each instrument means to him.

