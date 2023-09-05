Metallica postpones Phoenix show after James Hetfield catches COVID-19

Metallica's second concert at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium has been postponed due to frontman James Hetfield catching COVID-19.

The show, which was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 3, will now take place Saturday, September 9. All previously purchased tickets for September 3 will be honored for the rescheduled date.

If you need proof of Hetfield's diagnosis, you can check out a photo of his positive COVID test via Metallica's Facebook.

Metallica is currently on their M72 world tour in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons. For each stop on the tour, Metallica is playing two shows with completely different set lists.

The first Phoenix show, which took place Friday, September 1, was slightly shorter than the past M72 shows, featuring only 14 songs played instead of the usual 16.

In other, happier Metallica news, the metal legends' All Within My Hands charity foundation has teamed up with the dessert company Enlightened to create a signature ice cream bar to raise money for local food banks.

The frozen treat will be available starting Wednesday, September 6, and is shaped like Hetfield's signature ESP Truckster guitar.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.