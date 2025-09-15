Metallica playing Super Bowl halftime? Yeah! says Usher

METALLICA Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Count Usher among those who want to see Metallica shred Super Bowl halftime.

The R&B star, who headlined the big game's halftime show in 2024, named the metal legends as his pick to play Super Bowl 60 in 2026 when asked by TMZ.

Beyond being endorsed by Usher, Metallica has another reason to headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime. The game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, and Metallica has long been based in the Bay Area.

Super Bowl 60 takes place Feb. 8, 2026. Before then, Metallica will perform in San Francisco when they take the stage at the Dreamfest benefit concert on Oct. 15.

