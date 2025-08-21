Metallica performing at Dreamfest benefit concert

Metallica is performing at the upcoming 2025 Dreamfest benefit concert.

The show will take place Oct. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco and is hosted by the tech company Salesforce as part of its annual Dreamforce conference. It will raise money for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.

Along with Metallica, the 2025 Dreamfest lineup includes Benson Boone.

If you're a part of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, you can enter now to win tickets. Dreamfest will also be open to Dreamforce attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Otherwise, you can check out TheConcertforKids.org for ticket and sponsorship options.

Metallica previously performed at Dreamfest in 2018.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.