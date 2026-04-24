Metallica pays tribute to late conductor and 'S&M2﻿' collaborator Michael Tilson Thomas

Metallica has shared a tribute to late conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, who passed away on Wednesday.
The metal legends had collaborated with Thomas on their 2019 S&M2 concerts, which featured them performing alongside the Thomas-conducted San Francisco Symphony.
"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas," Metallica writes in a Facebook post. "A towering figure in classical music, many of you became familiar with the man known as MTT when he worked with us as a major driving force in the development and live performances of the S&M2 shows in San Francisco in September of 2019."
"We cherished our time with MTT and learned so much working with him to prepare the S&M2 performances," the post continues. "It was a very high honor to have him on the podium for our shows. He will be sorely missed."
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