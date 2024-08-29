Metallica honors fan who died during Edmonton show

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has shared a statement in honor of a fan who died during the band's recent concert in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

In an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the fan, named Lorne, the metal legends write, "Friday night, August 23rd, in Edmonton we lost a Metallica family member at the show. He died due to health conditions."

"Leaving the earthly body and onto the next adventure," the post continues. "Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us."

It concludes, "Our condolences to the family and friends of Lorne 'Viking.' With Love and Respect, Metallica."

Metallica's tour continues Friday in Seattle.

