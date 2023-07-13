Metallica gives NASA that which it desires with "Fuel" soundtrack for Artemis missions video

If you want fuel, fire and that which you desire, then you, Metallica and NASA are all on the same page.

The metal legends have loaned NASA their Reload single "Fuel" to soundtrack a new video promoting the Artemis program. The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features footage from the Artemis I launch, which sent an uncrewed rocket around the moon, and teases the upcoming Artemis II mission, which is set to send a crewed craft on a lunar flyby.

"What do Metallica and NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon have in common?" the video's description asks. "Both love 'Fuel' and fire."

Metallica previously became the first band to perform on every one of Earth's seven continents, so maybe NASA can help them perform on the moon, too.

In the meantime, you can catch Metallica live on our home planet when their U.S. M72 tour kicks off August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.