Metallica expands blood drive initiative with Give Where You Live campaign

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

During Metallica's 2025 M72 tour, the band teamed up with the American Red Cross to set up blood drives around cities on the itinerary. Now, the metal legends are expanding the initiative nationwide with the Give Where You Live campaign.

If you sign up to participate in any Red Cross blood drive in the U.S. now through Feb. 28, 2026, you'll receive a limited-edition Red Cross-themed Metallica T-shirt, while supplies last. You'll also be automatically entered to win an ESP Snakebyte guitar featuring exclusive artwork and autographs by each Metallica band member.

For more info, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica.

"Throughout the U.S. run of M72 shows, fans donated more than 2,000 units of blood and platelets!" Metallica says. "Each blood donation can help save more than one life; the Metallica Family is giving back and saving lives!"

