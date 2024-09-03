Metallica debuts unseen Cliff Burton photos in new "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth" video

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has premiered a new video for their Kill 'Em All instrumental "(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth," featuring previously unpublished photos of late bassist Cliff Burton.

"We recently acquired hundreds of photos shot by late photographer Russ Marino in Detroit and Chicago in 1985 and 1986," Metallica explains. "While a few of the photos got the print treatment in magazines back in the '80s, the vast majority - many of which are alternate images from the same shoot - are seeing daylight for the first time."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

In July, Metallica added a new exhibit in tribute to Burton as part of their virtual Black Box museum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

