Metallica announces "Takeover" events in between US M72 tour dates

Metallica's M72 world tour finally comes to the U.S. in August, with each city on the itinerary getting two shows with completely unique set lists. If that's still not enough Metallica for you, have no fear.

For each stop on the tour, Metallica will be holding "Takeover" events in between the two concerts, featuring cover bands, film screenings and other 'Tallica-related festivities. Additionally, you'll be able to see live performances by the bands OTTTO and Bastardane, which feature the children of bassist Robert Trujillo and frontman James Hetfield, respectively.

Metallica's M72 tour supports their new album, 72 Seasons. The first U.S. show takes place August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

