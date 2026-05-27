Members of The Go-Go's, The Runaways, The B-52s set for upcoming Women's Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, Cherie Currie of The Runaways and Kate Pierson of The B-52's are taking part in the upcoming fourth edition of the Women's Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp.

The camp, which is only open to women, takes place Nov. 5-8 in Los Angeles. Campers will have the opportunity to jam with the all-star guests, culminating in performances at the famed Whisky a Go Go and Viper Room venues in LA.

"I am so looking forward to spending time with the Campers, making some music and sharing stories of my experiences in the industry," Carlisle says in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to collaborating and getting creative with the campers!" Pierson adds. "Also I'd love to share any of my experiences in the music business that might be helpful to you all! See you there, happy campers."

The camp will also feature Grammy-nominated songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman and music manager Susan Silver, who's known for her role in the Seattle grunge scene.

For more info, visit RockCamp.com.

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