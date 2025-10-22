Mattel introduces second Stevie Nicks Barbie

Stevie Nicks' first Barbie doll was so popular that Mattel is back with another one.

The original Stevie Barbie, inspired by her Fleetwood Mac-era Rumours look, was released in 2023 and quickly sold out. Mattel has now released a second doll, inspired by her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna.

In an interview with People, Stevie says she was "pretty adamant" that her new Barbie would be inspired by her solo career.

"It's almost like you almost kind of had to do that," Stevie tells the mag. "I mean, of course, they didn't have to do that for me, but I explained, 'It's like they go hand in hand, and then they blend in and out of each other for the rest of my life.'"

While Rumors-era Barbie was dressed all in black, Bella Donna Barbie, as Stevie calls her, dons a flowing white dress with white boots and a top hat.

Stevie says her Barbies are "a story of my whole musical life," noting, "If I have a legacy, if I have 'What do I leave behind that is sacred?' I think that it'd be Barbie. Rumours and Bella Donna Barbie are a huge part of what I leave behind when I go on to the next planet."

She adds, “I'd like to have every outfit that I've ever had made into a Barbie doll,” but says “these are the two best ones.”

Stevie says she brings her Barbies everywhere, even to the studio, explaining that she believes they're “alive.” She also plans to publish a photo book of the dolls.

“I know it sounds like I'm a fanatic,” she says. “I've turned into a crazy lady, but I don't care because it's brought so much joy to me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.