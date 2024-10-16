Martin Scorsese to direct film of all-star Robbie Robertson tribute concert

It was just announced that director Martin Scorsese, a longtime friend and collaborator of Robertson's, is set to direct a film of the concert, dubbed Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson.
Scorsese and Robertson worked together on several projects over the course of their careers, starting with Scorsese's direction of The Last Waltz, the film about Robbie and The Band's 1976 farewell concert. Robbie then worked as composer, music supervisor and music producer on several of Scorsese's films, including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Casino and The Departed.
Their most recent project together, Killers of the Flower Moon, which was released after Robbie's Aug. 9, 2023, death, earned him a posthumous Oscar nomination.
