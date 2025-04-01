Martin Guitar reveals 30th anniversary limited-edition Eric Clapton guitars

Martin Guitar just debuted two new limited-edition Eric Clapton guitars to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first collaboration together.

The collaboration began in 1995 with the 000-42E guitar after Clapton's iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged episode sparked renewed interest in acoustic guitars. Now for the 30th anniversary, the company is once again taking inspiration from Clapton for new acoustic models.

The 000-42EC 30th Anniversary guitar is inspired by the 1939 Martin Clapton played during the Unplugged performance. Only 300 of the new guitars are being made available, and each comes with a paper label hand-signed by Clapton. They don't come cheap, though, with a price tag of almost $11,000.

The second guitar is the 000-EC 30th Anniversary and is said to be for "players seeking a more understated nod to Eric's sound." It will be available only through 2026 and comes with a paper label with Clapton's pre-printed signature. It sells for almost $5,000.

Clapton has long been a fan of Martin guitars and has collaborated with the company on a variety of axes over the years, including a trio of guitars in 2023 that benefited his Crossroads Centre rehab facility.

He previously noted, "If I could choose what to come back as, it would be a Martin OM-45.”

More info can be found at martinguitar.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.