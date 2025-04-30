Marky Ramone announces new US dates

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
By Jill Lances

Marky Ramone is heading out on the road this summer.

The Ramones drummer has announced a six-show U.S. tour with his band, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg, starting Aug. 22 in Austin, Texas, and wrapping Sept. 24 in Philadelphia. The tour features two festival appearances – Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Aug. 29 and Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 20.

"See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!" Marky shares.

Marky and the band are about to head overseas for a new tour, which kicks off May 16 with a concert in Prague.

A complete list of dates can be found at MarkyRamone.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

