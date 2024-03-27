Mark Knopfler releases new 'One Deep River' track, “Two Pairs of Hands”

Mark Knopfler is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, One Deep River.

The Dire Straits frontman just released the track “Two Pairs of Hands,” the third single he’s released from the record, following "Watch Me Gone" and "Ahead Of The Game."

You can listen to "Two Pairs of Hands" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

One Deep River, dropping April 12, is Knopfler's first album since 2018's Down The Road Wherever. It will be released digitally and on CD, cassette and as a two-LP set. There's also a box set featuring the standard CD and two-LP release, along with a bonus CD and bonus vinyl, three guitar picks, a lithograph print and more.

All formats are available for preorder now.

The new song follows Knopfler's recently released all-star charity single "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)," to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust. Some of the artists featured on the song include the late Jeff Beck, The Who's Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen's Brian May and Rush's Alex Lifeson. It does not appear on One Deep River.

