Marianne Faithfull documentary to have US premiere at Sundance Film Festival

A documentary about the late singer and actress Marianne Faithfull is set to screen at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Broken English, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, is set to have its U.S. premiere at Sundance as part of its Spotlight program.

The film, from co-directors Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, is described as a "hybrid, genre-bending piece."

It has Faithfull being interviewed about her life and career by Tilda Swinton and George MacKay, who play employees of the fictitious Ministry of Not Forgetting.

The film features archival footage and performances by Faithfull, as well as Courtney Love, Nick Cave and others.

Faithfull, best known for her hit "As Time Goes By" and for her association with The Rolling Stones, passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 78.

Sundance 2026 takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

