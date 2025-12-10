Marianne Faithfull documentary to have US premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Marianne Faithfull in Liverpool, 8th June 1965. (Photo by Terry Mealy/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

A documentary about the late singer and actress Marianne Faithfull is set to screen at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Broken English, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, is set to have its U.S. premiere at Sundance as part of its Spotlight program.

The film, from co-directors Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, is described as a "hybrid, genre-bending piece."
It has Faithfull being interviewed about her life and career by Tilda Swinton and George MacKay, who play employees of the fictitious Ministry of Not Forgetting.

The film features archival footage and performances by Faithfull, as well as Courtney Love, Nick Cave and others.

Faithfull, best known for her hit "As Time Goes By" and for her association with The Rolling Stones, passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 78.

Sundance 2026 takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!