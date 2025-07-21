Malcolm-Jamal Warner, former 'Cosby Show' star, dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor perhaps best known for starring in the TV sitcom The Cosby Show as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

Warner died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, police said. Police said he was caught by a high current in the water and was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Warner was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, receiving an Emmy nomination for the role.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines. He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.

Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident for five of the show's six seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

