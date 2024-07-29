Madison Square Garden gifts Billy Joel a custom motorcycle to mark end of residency

Billy Joel has wrapped his Madison Square Garden residency, and to celebrate the momentous occasion the venue gave the rocker a very special gift.

The New York Post reports that MSG gifted Joel a '78 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle, decorated with piano keys, Joel's signature and the MSG logo. To compliment it, Joel, a motorcycle fan, also got a helmet decorated with the list of all the dates he played at the venue.

Joel wrapped his residency on July 25 after 104 residency shows and 150 total shows at the venue. During the concert he brought out Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose for two songs, Paul McCartney's James Bond theme "Live and Let Die" and AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

Comedian Jimmy Fallon was also on hand to help raise a banner in Joel’s honor, and Joel's two youngest daughters, Della, who'll be 9 in August, and Remy, 6, also made an appearance.

