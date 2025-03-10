Macon 7-day weather forecast

This week's high is 78 °F on Friday, while the low is 43 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 50 °F, low of 47 °F (93% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 72 °F, low of 43 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (40% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (82% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 78 °F, low of 57 °F (56% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 74 °F, low of 61 °F (69% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 78 °F, low of 65 °F (35% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

