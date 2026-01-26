Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ featured in Budweiser Super Bowl LX commercial

Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic tune "Free Bird" is featured in Budweiser's latest Super Bowl ad.

The company revealed the new ad, featuring a Clydesdale and a bald eagle, on Good Morning America on Monday.

The 60-second spot opens with a classic baby Clydesdale horse, which has been showcased in several Budweiser ads, running through an open farm before approaching a nest where a baby bird appears to have hatched recently.

As "Free Bird" plays in the background, the ad shows the horse and bird developing an endearing relationship as the horse protects the bird from rainfall, and the bird uses the horse's back as a launching pad for a failed flight attempt.

As time passes, the horse grows in size as it hurdles through the air, and the bird is revealed to be a large, sprawling bald eagle with its wings spread open behind the horse as the bird takes flight.

"You crying?" asks a farmer watching the scene unfold to another farmer.

"Sun's in my eyes," he responds.

"As we celebrate Budweiser's 150th anniversary and America's 250th birthday, we knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can. 'American Icons' brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American Bald Eagle," Todd Allen, the senior vice president of marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement included in a release.

"This year’s spot will leave fans awestruck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments," the statement continued.

Super Bowl LX will kick off on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.