Lynyrd Skynyrd expands summer tour to include Las Vegas & more

Lynyrd Skynyrd has added a trio of dates to their 2025 tour.

The latest additions to the Southern rock band’s schedule include an Aug. 2 show at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. That will be followed by an Aug. 9 show at the Yaamava’ Resort and Casino in Highland, California, and an Aug. 29 concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Presales for all shows kick off Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is part of the upcoming Rock the Country festival, with their first show Saturday in Livingston, Louisiana. They also have several upcoming U.S. headlining dates, as well as a Canadian tour planned for 2025. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

