Lynyrd Skynyrd concert movie preview features Gary Rossington’s final performance of “Gimme Three Steps”

The last concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd's late founding member Gary Rossington is set to hit theaters in July, and now, fans are getting their first look at that particular performance.

A sneak peek of The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience has just been released, featuring the band performing the Skynyrd classic "Gimme Three Steps."

The concert, which took place in November 2022 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, featured a host of special guests, including Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, Marcus King, Shinedown's Brent Smith and 38 Special's Donnie Van Zant — brother of current Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant and late frontman Ronnie Van Zant.

Rossington had stopped touring regularly with Skynyrd in 2020 but joined them for most of the Ryman show, which was his final concert with the band. He passed away March 5, 2023.

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience will have a weeklong run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues from July 8 to 14. Tickets are on sale now.

