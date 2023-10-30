Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top plot 2024 The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tou

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are teaming up once again for a second round of The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.

The bands have announced 36 new dates in 2024, with the first leg, featuring special guest Black Stone Cherry, kicking off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, and running through April 20 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A second leg of the trek will then launch August 15 in Syracuse, New York, wrapping September 22 in Ridgefield, Washington, with openers The Outlaws. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com and zztop.com.

An artist presale is set to run from Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 2, at 10 p.m.; the general onsale will kick off Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

