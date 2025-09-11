Lynyrd Skynyrd drops video for Ryman performance of ‘Gimme Three Steps’

Lynyrd Skynyrd has shared a new music video for their classic track “Gimme Three Steps.” It captures their live performance of the song at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during the band’s 50th anniversary concert, which took place in November 2022.

The Ryman concert was filmed before the 2023 death of guitarist Gary Rossington, the last founding member of Skynyrd, and he is seen front and center in the video.

The performance is part Celebrating 50 Years – Live at the Ryman, a special live album and DVD of the concert that was released in June. In addition to "Gimme Three Steps," the album and DVD feature performances of Skynyrd classics like "Freebird," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "A Simple Man."

The concert also features guest appearances by 38 Special’s Donnie Van Zant, Jelly Roll, Brent Smith of the rock band Shinedown, country star John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Marcus King.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on a Canadian tour; their next show is Thursday in Edmonton. Their next U.S. show is set for Oct. 2 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

