Lou Gramm releases ‘Time Heals the Pain’ from upcoming solo album, 'Released'

Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has released another track from his upcoming solo album, Released.

The latest, "Time Heals the Pain," is described in a press release as "a soaring, emotionally charged rock ballad" that "unfolds as a moving meditation on love, reconciliation, and the healing passage of time."

"Time Heals the Pain" is available now via digital outlets. It is the third song Gramm has dropped from Released following "Long Hard Look" and "Young Love."

Released, dropping March 27, is Gramm's third solo album and his first since 1989's Long Hard Look. It is made up of unreleased songs the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recorded in the 1980s for his previous solo albums that didn't make the cut.

Released is available for preorder now.

Gramm is due to hit the road in support of the album this summer, with dates to be announced. He will also join Foreigner for a string of Florida shows that kick off April 17 in St. Augustine and wrap April 23 in Key West.

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