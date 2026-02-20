Lou Gramm drops second single from upcoming solo album, 'Released'

Lou Gramm has shared another preview of his upcoming solo album, Released.

The former Foreigner frontman has dropped the new track "Long Hard Look," the second single from the record following "Young Love."

The song, written by Gramm and his former Black Sheep bandmate Bruce Turgon, is described in a press release as a “brooding, mid-tempo rock anthem” that’s “both defiant and reflective.”

"Long Hard Look" is available now via digital outlets.

Released, available for preorder now, is Gramm's third solo album and his first since his 1989 release, also titled Long Hard Look. It is made up of unreleased songs the rocker recorded in the 1980s for his previous solo albums but didn't make the cut.

Gramm is due to hit the road in support of the album this summer, with dates to be announced.

He is set to reunite with Foreigner, hosting the opening weekend, March 6 and 7, of their Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort. He will also join them for a string of Florida shows that kick off April 17 in St. Augustine, wrapping April 23 in Key West.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.