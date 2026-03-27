Lou Gramm announces new North American tour dates

Lou Gramm is hitting the road in support of his new solo album, Released, which is out now.

The former Foreigner frontman has announced a new string of North American dates, kicking off May 9 in Wabash, Indiana, and wrapping Oct. 10 in St. Charles, Missouri. The tour will have him treating fans to performances of new songs, as well as iconic hits from his catalog.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at LouGrammOfficial.com.

The 10-track Released is made up of songs Gramm originally recorded in the '80s while making his previous solo albums, 1987's Ready Or Not and 1989's Long Hard Look. The songs never made it on those albums, but have now been completed for the new record.

In addition to his new solo dates, Gramm is set to join Foreigner for several shows starting April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida, and running through April 23 in Key West, Florida.

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