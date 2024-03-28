Lorde covers “Take Me to the River” for 'Stop Making Sense' tribute album released

A24 Music

By Josh Johnson & Jill Lances

Music fans are getting another preview of the upcoming album paying tribute to Talking Heads' 1984 concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense.

Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense features 16 reworked versions of the songs on the soundtrack, from artists like ParamoreThe NationalMiley Cyrus and more.

The latest song released is Lorde's take on "Take Me To The River," a track originally recorded by soul legend Al Green in 1974 and then covered by Talking Heads in 1978. The Talking Heads version became the band's highest charting single at the time, and a live recording is included on Stop Making Sense.

In a statement, Lorde shares that she wanted her "Take Me to the River" cover to reflect when her mom first showed her a Talking Heads video on YouTube when she was 12 years old.

"It's my interpretation of that pixelated spiritual experience," Lorde says. "We did it fast, I didn't let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect, the peeling posters, the jaw of acne."

You can listen to Lorde's "Take Me to the River" now via digital outlets.

So far, a release date for Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense has not been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

