Loog guitars teams with Apple Corps for new line of Beatles-themed children’s guitars

There are a lot of kids who get introduced to the music of The Beatles by their parents, and now the legendary group is out to teach those kids how to play their music, as well.

Children’s guitar brand Loog just announced a new partnership with Apple Corps Ltd. to launch The Beatles + Loog Collection, made up of nine new kid-sized, Beatle-inspired three-string guitars, six acoustic and three electric.

Each of the acoustic guitars, recommended for children ages 3 and up, are designed to represent different stages in the Beatles' career, including 1967, the Revolver era and their "Yellow Submarine" era. The electric guitars come in black, blue and white, and are good for children 6 and older.

"I started Loog not only to help kids play guitar, but also to foster curiosity around music - I can't think of a better way for them to start their musical journey than with John, Paul, George and Ringo," Rafael Atijas, founder and CEO of Loog, shares. "I'm beyond thrilled and honored to partner with The Beatles in our mission to get kids learning, playing and falling in love with music."

Each Beatles-themed guitar comes with a Beatles strap, as well as picks, pins and stickers dedicated to the band. There’s also an activity book with Beatles games and trivia, and each guitar comes with access to a special Beatle section in the Loog app.

The Beatles + Loog Collection is available for preorder now, with instruments shipping in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.