The Longest Time: Billy Joel's 'An Innocent Man' turns 40

Columbia Records

By Andrea Dresdale

August 8, 1983, brought a surprise for Billy Joel fans: a brand-new album, which came less than a year after his previous release, 1982's The Nylon Curtain.

An Innocent Man was a tribute to the music that Billy had loved as a teenager, like Motown, R&B, doo wop and The Four Seasons. He said that inspiration came from the fact that he was newly divorced and single for the first time since he became a rock star. Having the opportunity to date supermodels like Elle Macpherson and Christie Brinkley, he explained, made him feel "like a teenager all over again."

"When you're gonna write [songs for a new album], you write what you're feeling. And I didn't fight it," he added. "The material was coming so easily and so quickly, and I was having so much fun doing it. I was kind of reliving my youth.... I think within 6 weeks I had written most of the material on the album."

Billy also said he was pleasantly surprised when retro-sounding songs like "The Longest Time" and "Uptown Girl" became hits. In fact, the first single from the album, "Tell Her About It," became his second #1 single.

In addition to those three songs, the album also spun off two other hits — "Leave a Tender Moment Alone" and 'Keeping The Faith" — and has sold more than seven million copies in the U.S. alone. It also earned him two Grammy nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year. It was the second year in a row he'd been nominated in that category.

After the one-two punch of The Nylon Curtain and An Innocent Man, Billy fans waited three more years for his next album of original music: 1986's The Bridge.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!