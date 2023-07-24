Long-lost Steely Dan beer jingle released

Another long-lost Steely Dan song has hit the internet.

The tune was posted by the Expanding Dan website, although it's not actually a song, but a jingle Donald Fagen wrote for the Milwaukee beer company Schlitz.

According to Vulture, "The Schlitz Jingle" was recorded before the band began making 1973's Countdown To Ecstasy, but the commercial never saw the light of day because it includes the Spanish word for "grab," which apparently sounded an awful lot like a Spanish curse.

The release of the jingle comes about a month after Expanding Dan released the "The Second Arrangement," a 1979 Steely Dan song thought to be lost after a studio technician erased it. Like "The Second Arrangement," the jingle was released by the daughter of the band's late longtime engineer Roger Nichols.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.