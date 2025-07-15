Long Island Music Hall of Fame film festival to include docs on The Beatles, The Zombies & more

Utopia Films
By Jill Lances

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame has announced details of their upcoming Music Documentary Film Festival, happening Aug. 8-10.

The festival will include screenings of 24 music documentaries, covering artists like The Beatles, Harry Chapin and The Zombies.

Opening day will include a screening of the documentary Building the Beatles, followed by a Q&A with the film's co-director John Rose and a performance by British artist Billy J. Kramer.

Also on opening night, there will be a screening of the Chapin doc, Cat's in the Cradle 50th Anniversary: The Song That Changed Our Lives, featuring a musical tribute to Chapin, along with a Q&A with the film's producer and director.

Closing the festival will be a screening of Hung Up On A Dream: The Zombies Documentary, featuring a Q&A with director Robert Schwartzman.

Other music docs screening at the festival include: They All Came Out to Montreux, about the Montreux Jazz Festival; Ron Delsener Presents, about famed New York concert promoter Ron Delsener; and My Back Pages, a short film about the world's foremost collector of Bob Dylan memorabilia memorabilia and recordings.

More info and a complete lineup can be found at limusichalloffame.org.

